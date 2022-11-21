Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Sells 352 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,014 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 70.0% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co raised its stake in Broadcom by 77.4% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Broadcom by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $675.13.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded down $3.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $511.61. 1,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,366,911. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $472.10 and a 200-day moving average of $509.43.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.93%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

