Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 42,434 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $20,338,000. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 1.0% of Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 19.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 68,866 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $39,656,000 after acquiring an additional 11,444 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% in the first quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,037 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,659,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 16.0% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.9% in the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.5% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 20,681 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,909,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on COST. StockNews.com lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $559.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $565.54.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total value of $483,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,606,142.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total value of $483,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,606,142.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,134,235 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $523.24. The stock had a trading volume of 11,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,486,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $491.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $497.34. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The stock has a market cap of $231.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.72.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Articles

