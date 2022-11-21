Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Invests $11.37 Million in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 177,061 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $11,373,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the first quarter worth $47,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Baxter International by 500.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International during the second quarter worth $43,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Baxter International by 29.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Baxter International during the second quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

Baxter International Stock Up 1.7 %

Baxter International Announces Dividend

NYSE BAX traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,346,425. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.95. Baxter International Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.83 and a 52 week high of $89.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.58%.

Baxter International Profile

(Get Rating)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.