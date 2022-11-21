Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Invests $15.14 Million in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 70,995 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $15,142,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 92.3% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its position in Union Pacific by 85.5% in the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of UNP stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $211.06. 21,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,222,158. The stock has a market cap of $129.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $203.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.20. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.70 and a 52-week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.40.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

