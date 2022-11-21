Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Invests $8.80 Million in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 265,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $8,803,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at $26,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 69.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at $32,000. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WY has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.19. 12,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,277,262. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.98. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $27.36 and a 12 month high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 21.62%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

