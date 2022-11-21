Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Makes New $12.55 Million Investment in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 124,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,550,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,269,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 16.0% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 10,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.0% in the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 35,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.7% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 54,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on EEFT. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 9th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.25.

Euronet Worldwide Trading Down 0.3 %

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $89.78. The company had a trading volume of 233 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 1.36. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.60 and a 12-month high of $149.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.13.

(Get Rating)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.