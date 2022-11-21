Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 125,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,507,000. Enphase Energy comprises about 1.2% of Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 55.1% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 105.6% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 71.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ENPH traded down $8.31 on Monday, hitting $303.63. 43,543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,365,275. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $283.05 and a 200 day moving average of $245.08. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.40 and a twelve month high of $324.84. The company has a market capitalization of $41.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Several research firms recently commented on ENPH. Cowen upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $321.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.82.

In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Mandy Yang sold 9,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.54, for a total transaction of $2,812,943.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,399 shares in the company, valued at $26,302,238.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $24,934,991.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,518,640.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mandy Yang sold 9,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.54, for a total value of $2,812,943.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,399 shares in the company, valued at $26,302,238.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 178,872 shares of company stock worth $53,802,046 over the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

