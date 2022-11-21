Badger DAO Price Reaches $2.52 (BADGER)

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 21st. Badger DAO has a market cap of $31.62 million and $16.82 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. One Badger DAO token can currently be purchased for about $2.52 or 0.00015965 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000335 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,387.31 or 0.08860609 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00474015 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,552.53 or 0.29076499 BTC.

Badger DAO Token Profile

Badger DAO launched on December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,539,396 tokens. Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com.

Badger DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using US dollars.

