Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Stake Increased by Nixon Capital LLC

Nixon Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,201 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,126 shares during the period. Baidu accounts for 5.5% of Nixon Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Nixon Capital LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $8,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,347,000. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Baidu by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in Baidu by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,143,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $170,124,000 after acquiring an additional 17,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Baidu by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on BIDU. Citigroup reduced their price target on Baidu from $204.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Mizuho cut their price objective on Baidu from $275.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Baidu in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.93.

Baidu Stock Down 1.9 %

About Baidu

NASDAQ:BIDU traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $94.18. 61,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,407,778. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.56. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.58 and a 1 year high of $171.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

