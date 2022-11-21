Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) is River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s 10th Largest Position

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP decreased its position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 341,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235,415 shares during the period. Baker Hughes accounts for 1.7% of River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $9,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 104.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on BKR. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Neil Saunders sold 118,492 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $3,630,594.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,336.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Neil Saunders sold 118,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $3,630,594.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,336.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gregory D. Brenneman sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total transaction of $2,654,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,975.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 275,492 shares of company stock worth $8,532,265 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock traded down $0.95 on Monday, hitting $28.18. 191,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,306,653. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -165.22%.

Baker Hughes Profile

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Read More

