Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Sets New 52-Week High at $70.45

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $70.45 and last traded at $69.79, with a volume of 100 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BANR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James downgraded Banner from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Banner in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Banner to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Banner Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Banner Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is 31.83%.

In other news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,250 shares of Banner stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $78,125.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,698 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Banner by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,045,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,288,000 after purchasing an additional 72,304 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Banner by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,854,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,607,000 after purchasing an additional 71,559 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Banner by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,311,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,284,000 after acquiring an additional 30,439 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Banner by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,821,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,597,000 after acquiring an additional 124,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banner by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 935,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,243,000 after acquiring an additional 58,563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Featured Stories

