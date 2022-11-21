Barclays Trims EnQuest (LON:ENQ) Target Price to GBX 20

EnQuest (LON:ENQ – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from GBX 28 ($0.33) to GBX 20 ($0.24) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on EnQuest from GBX 42 ($0.49) to GBX 47 ($0.55) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th.

Shares of ENQ opened at GBX 23.70 ($0.28) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.16. EnQuest has a 12-month low of GBX 16.90 ($0.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 37.35 ($0.44). The firm has a market capitalization of £446.96 million and a PE ratio of 71.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 27.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 28.10.

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas production and development company. The company explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, Scolty/Crathes, Greater Kittiwake Area, Alba, Dons area, and Alma/Galia.

