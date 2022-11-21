Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Shares Down 8.6%

Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) fell 8.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.92 and last traded at $6.92. 390,319 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 6,372,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.57.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $4.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Truist Financial lowered Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.03 and a 200-day moving average of $7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $464,000. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 454.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 8,541 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,013,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,158,000 after acquiring an additional 10,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 63,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 27,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

