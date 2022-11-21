Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Shares Down 8.6%

Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) fell 8.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.92 and last traded at $6.92. 390,319 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 6,372,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.57.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $4.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Truist Financial lowered Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.60.
Bausch Health Companies Stock Down 8.2 %
The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.03 and a 200-day moving average of $7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.77.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Bausch Health Companies Company Profile
Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.
Further Reading
