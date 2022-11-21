Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Buys 180,195 Shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) by 114.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 337,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,195 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF worth $5,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $824,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 318,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 94,589 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 46.5% during the second quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 35,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 11,365 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 41,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:SGOL opened at $16.76 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.77. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $19.86.

