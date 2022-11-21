Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Decreases Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,862 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,699 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $7,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in 3M by 339.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 56,096 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,259,000 after buying an additional 43,342 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in 3M by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 62,224 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,052,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in 3M by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 105,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,687,000 after buying an additional 10,105 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in 3M by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 20,258 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 5,423 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 29,962 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,365.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

3M Price Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $118.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on 3M from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on 3M to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.93.

MMM stock opened at $126.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.50. 3M has a 12-month low of $107.07 and a 12-month high of $182.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $69.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.02.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.03. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.92%.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

