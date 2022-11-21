Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $10.75 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,957 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $10,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10,002.7% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,948,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899,543 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 67,118.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,073,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,026,000 after buying an additional 3,069,329 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 464.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,200,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633,660 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 179.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,473,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,308.6% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,644,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,597 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

VEU opened at $50.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.57. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $43.06 and a twelve month high of $62.72.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

