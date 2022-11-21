Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lessened its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 674,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 285,907 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $9,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PHYS. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2,239.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 238.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 56.1% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 5,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Price Performance

PHYS opened at $13.39 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.63. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $16.19.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

