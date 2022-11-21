Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC reduced its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,546 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $8,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 169.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,049,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,614,000 after buying an additional 1,287,858 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1,132.9% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 810,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,918,000 after acquiring an additional 745,042 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,314,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,955,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,787,000 after purchasing an additional 462,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 264.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 325,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,515,000 after purchasing an additional 236,304 shares during the period. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MKC opened at $83.76 on Monday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $71.19 and a fifty-two week high of $107.35. The firm has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.77.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.81%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.50.

In other news, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $160,582.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 702 shares in the company, valued at $52,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $160,582.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total transaction of $372,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,152 shares of company stock worth $942,632. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

