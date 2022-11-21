Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 30,838 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,838 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $11,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 6.6% during the second quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 190.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 27,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 17,729 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 198,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,389,000 after purchasing an additional 10,007 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 14.2% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 24,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 2.1% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the topic of several research reports. Societe Generale cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.32.

AbbVie Trading Up 0.3 %

AbbVie stock opened at $155.50 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $115.01 and a one year high of $175.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.85 and its 200 day moving average is $145.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.69.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.01 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 75.30%.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Articles

