Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 35,248 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35,248 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $12,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC now owns 12,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 3,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 189,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,297,000 after purchasing an additional 56,309 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 75,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,436,000 after buying an additional 12,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter.

VNQ stock opened at $85.50 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.72. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $116.71.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

