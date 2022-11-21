Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 37,250 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lowered its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,250 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Moreno Evelyn V raised its holdings in Zoetis by 64.0% during the second quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 8,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 443.4% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 14,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 11,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 13.4% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

ZTS opened at $145.64 on Monday. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $124.15 and a one year high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $67.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.69.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). Zoetis had a return on equity of 48.41% and a net margin of 25.82%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.68%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.17.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

