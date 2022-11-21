Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 90,430 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,246 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 90,430 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $9,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.9% in the first quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 3,540 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 9,785 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 4,819 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $81.30 on Monday. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $79.19 and a fifty-two week high of $118.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.77.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDT. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Medtronic from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.75.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

