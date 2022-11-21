Beldex (BDX) Price Hits $0.0459

Beldex (BDX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 20th. Beldex has a total market cap of $136.26 million and approximately $1.68 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0459 or 0.00000283 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,134.84 or 0.07001745 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00033000 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00074174 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00056482 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001563 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000401 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00009489 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00022431 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001440 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,000,000 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

