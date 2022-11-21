Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Shares Gap Up to $27.00

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.00, but opened at $29.49. Belite Bio shares last traded at $30.11, with a volume of 101 shares.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.83.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Belite Bio in the third quarter valued at about $359,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Belite Bio in the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Belite Bio in the second quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Belite Bio in the second quarter valued at about $1,540,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases. Its lead product candidate is LBS-008, an oral once-a-day treatment that can reduce and maintain the delivery of vitamin A to the eye to reduce the accumulation of toxic vitamin A by-products in ocular tissue that is in phase 3 clinical trial.

