Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Shares Gap Up to $27.00

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.00, but opened at $29.49. Belite Bio shares last traded at $30.11, with a volume of 101 shares.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.
Belite Bio Trading Up 11.5 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.83.
Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases. Its lead product candidate is LBS-008, an oral once-a-day treatment that can reduce and maintain the delivery of vitamin A to the eye to reduce the accumulation of toxic vitamin A by-products in ocular tissue that is in phase 3 clinical trial.
