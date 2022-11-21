Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Purchased by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 202,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned 0.14% of Biogen worth $41,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Biogen during the first quarter worth $823,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Biogen by 1.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its position in Biogen by 10.0% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Biogen by 78.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 258,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,809,000 after purchasing an additional 113,919 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd raised its position in Biogen by 42.2% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $302.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.60. The stock has a market cap of $43.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.19. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.16 and a 1 year high of $305.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.16 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 27.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.77 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 17.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BIIB shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $223.00 to $299.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen lifted their target price on Biogen from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Biogen from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen lifted their target price on Biogen from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Biogen from $221.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.75.

Insider Activity at Biogen

In related news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $1,552,832.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,058,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

