Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Shares Up 6.3%

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 6.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.17 and last traded at $14.99. 11,993 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,242,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BHVN. Cowen reduced their target price on Biohaven to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wedbush cut Biohaven from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen set a $25.00 target price on Biohaven in a report on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Biohaven from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Biohaven from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.65.

Biohaven Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $967.20 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.54.

Insider Transactions at Biohaven

Biohaven ( NYSE:BHVN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.53) by $0.78. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Biohaven Ltd. will post -12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory Bailey acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,507,971 shares in the company, valued at $15,833,695.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Vlad Coric acquired 853,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $8,960,490.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,475,664 shares in the company, valued at $15,494,472. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Bailey bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,507,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,833,695.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,263,967 shares of company stock valued at $13,596,014. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biohaven

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Biohaven by 311.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Biohaven by 151.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Biohaven by 19.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biohaven by 24.6% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Biohaven

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

See Also

