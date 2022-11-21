Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNDE. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 8,229.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1,054.3% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $24.86. 4,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,442,837. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.52. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $22.97 and a 1-year high of $33.32.

