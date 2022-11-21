Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Williams Companies by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 14,088 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in Williams Companies by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 17,137 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Williams Companies by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,181 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Williams Companies by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,115,490 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,024,000 after purchasing an additional 225,159 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in Williams Companies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 50,696 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

WMB stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.49. The company had a trading volume of 71,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,336,813. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.92. The company has a market cap of $39.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.88. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.86 and a twelve month high of $37.97.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Williams Companies had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 103.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $343,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,465,172.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMB. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.25.

Williams Companies Profile



The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Stories

