Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Buys 841 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF makes up about 1.6% of Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 205.8% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 605,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,810,000 after acquiring an additional 85,167 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 23,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FNCL traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.94. The company had a trading volume of 882 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,682. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a twelve month low of $42.22 and a twelve month high of $59.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.04.

