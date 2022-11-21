Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STIP. Fortune 45 LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 22,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after buying an additional 5,634 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Carter Financial Group INC. purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,708,000.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $96.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,127. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.04 and a 12-month high of $106.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.15.
