Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 115,849,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,490 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,716,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,049,000 after purchasing an additional 317,657 shares during the period. BRR OpCo LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 3,015,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,366,000 after purchasing an additional 103,903 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,697,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,359,000 after acquiring an additional 82,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,160,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,663,000 after acquiring an additional 342,495 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,565. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $34.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.88 and its 200 day moving average is $28.35.

