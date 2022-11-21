Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 930 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Knott David M Jr acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 1.4 %

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Argus boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $595.11.

NYSE:UNH traded down $7.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $522.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,118,692. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $523.75 and a 200-day moving average of $515.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $436.00 and a 52-week high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

