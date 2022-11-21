Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,624 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UNP traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $210.82. The stock had a trading volume of 34,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,222,158. The company has a market capitalization of $129.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.70 and a 1-year high of $278.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Teresa Finley bought 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on UNP. Argus cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.40.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

