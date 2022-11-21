Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Sells 991 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 991 shares during the quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 266.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.11. 14,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,190,909. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.84 and a 200-day moving average of $76.12. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.03 and a 52-week high of $81.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

