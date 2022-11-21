Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,169.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,514,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,764,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315,670 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 776.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,442,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049,952 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,056.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,049,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908,258 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 246.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,052,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,647,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862,384 shares during the last quarter.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ SHY traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $81.08. The company had a trading volume of 19,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,969,990. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.16. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.56 and a 12 month high of $85.96.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
