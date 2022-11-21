BitCash (BITC) Price Hits $0.0008 on Major Exchanges

BitCash (BITC) traded down 24% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 21st. One BitCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitCash has a total market capitalization of $17,930.85 and $257.58 worth of BitCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitCash has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About BitCash

BitCash launched on August 28th, 2018. BitCash’s total supply is 31,675,547 coins and its circulating supply is 22,198,153 coins. The official website for BitCash is www.choosebitcash.com. BitCash’s official Twitter account is @choosebitcash and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitCash’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcash. The Reddit community for BitCash is https://reddit.com/r/bitcashcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitCash

According to CryptoCompare, “By combining the advantages of cryptocurrency (speed, privacy, decentralization, low fees) with traditional fiat banking systems (transaction records, account names, electronic statements, accounting software integration) BitCash is a decentralized cryptocurrency designed to facilitate real-world trade between consumers and merchants with a goal of becoming the world’s most used cryptocurrency.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

