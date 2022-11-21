Bitcoin Cash Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.98 Billion (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 20th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion and approximately $299.98 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $102.88 or 0.00636553 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,162.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.67 or 0.00233043 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00058031 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000696 BTC.
Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile
Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,234,906 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org.
Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX.
