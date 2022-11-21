BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Receives $79.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.38.

Several research firms have recently commented on BJ. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. MKM Partners raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

Insider Transactions at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,020,093.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,918,160.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Down 1.8 %

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 71.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,536.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1,723.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BJ opened at $72.69 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.95. The company has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12 month low of $51.45 and a 12 month high of $80.41.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.23. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 64.35% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.