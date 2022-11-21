BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc (LON:BRLA) Insider Craig Cleland Acquires 2,000 Shares

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc (LON:BRLA – Get Rating) insider Craig Cleland purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 370 ($4.35) per share, with a total value of £7,400 ($8,695.65).

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Stock Performance

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 373 ($4.38) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 390.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 383.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.63. BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc has a 12-month low of GBX 315 ($3.70) and a 12-month high of GBX 457 ($5.37). The stock has a market capitalization of £109.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31.

Get BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust alerts:

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently -0.49%.

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets of Latin America. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

