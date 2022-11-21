Bluestein R H & Co. LLC Cuts Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. TFC Financial Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 131.3% during the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 282.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 143.6% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of IWM stock opened at $183.11 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $176.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.41. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.50 and a 1 year high of $235.74.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

