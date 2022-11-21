Bluestein R H & Co. LLC Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 141.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,512 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Shell by 5.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 61,371 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Shell by 4.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 80,663 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Shell by 11.9% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 13,838 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 28,060 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 14,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shell by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,016 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 7.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SHEL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Shell from GBX 2,779 ($32.66) to GBX 2,761 ($32.44) in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,860 ($33.61) to GBX 2,922 ($34.34) in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Grupo Santander downgraded Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 3,000 ($35.25) to GBX 2,900 ($34.08) in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Shell from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shell presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,127.13.

Shell Stock Down 1.2 %

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell stock opened at $55.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $198.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.05 and its 200 day moving average is $53.52. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $44.90 and a 12-month high of $61.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.45%.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

