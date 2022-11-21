Bluestein R H & Co. LLC Has $349,000 Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 97.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,994 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 86,220 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Netflix by 1.2% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.7% during the second quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 2,741 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.9% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,615 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 7.1% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 25.7% during the second quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Benchmark boosted their target price on Netflix from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Netflix from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Cfra downgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $245.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.13.

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $292.16 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $679.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $130.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $256.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.82.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.