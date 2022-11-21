Bluestein R H & Co. LLC Has $385,000 Stock Holdings in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Tenaris by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tenaris by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 19,119 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Tenaris by 453.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 26,377 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tenaris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,405,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Tenaris by 19.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 119,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 19,031 shares in the last quarter. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Tenaris from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tenaris from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Tenaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.38.

Tenaris Stock Performance

Tenaris Increases Dividend

TS stock opened at $33.96 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.70. Tenaris S.A. has a 1-year low of $19.40 and a 1-year high of $35.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.51.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This is a positive change from Tenaris’s previous dividend of $0.26. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio is 31.20%.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

