Bluestein R H & Co. LLC Has $433,000 Stock Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 71.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. 83.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on EQR shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Equity Residential from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Equity Residential from $86.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Equity Residential to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equity Residential currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $62.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $59.32 and a 1 year high of $94.32. The firm has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 82.24%.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

