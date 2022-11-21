Bluestein R H & Co. LLC Lowers Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,795 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 3,900.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 77.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the second quarter worth $53,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth $78,000. 88.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CYBR stock opened at $148.90 on Monday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a one year low of $100.35 and a one year high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $149.99 and its 200 day moving average is $141.17.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.43.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

