Bluestein R H & Co. LLC Sells 10,000 Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the first quarter worth $116,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 178.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 4,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at $500,000. 37.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

CNH Industrial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNHI opened at $15.38 on Monday. CNH Industrial has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 5.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.67 and its 200-day moving average is $12.79. The company has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.47% and a net margin of 6.77%. Equities research analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CNHI. Oppenheimer upgraded CNH Industrial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $14.42 to $12.14 in a report on Sunday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.39.

About CNH Industrial

(Get Rating)

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.