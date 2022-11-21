Bluestein R H & Co. LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 70.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 425.8% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 1,042.9% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.14.

Insider Activity at Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 22,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total transaction of $2,129,181.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 701,948 shares in the company, valued at $67,618,650.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of STLD opened at $100.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.54 and a 1-year high of $103.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.21.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.00%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.