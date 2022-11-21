Bluestein R H & Co. LLC Sells 8,991 Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC lowered its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,991 shares during the quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

BAB stock opened at $25.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.88. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.39 and a one year high of $33.55.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

