Bluestein R H & Co. LLC Trims Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 93.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,400 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 102,020 shares during the quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Applied Materials by 16.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 141,449 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,643,000 after buying an additional 20,444 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $520,000. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 4.0% during the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,754 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $197.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $103.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.33. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $167.06.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 25.31%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.98%.

Applied Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

