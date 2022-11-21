Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating) by 7,143.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,953,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,926,921 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC owned about 3.45% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSGX. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after buying an additional 7,289 shares in the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 19,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

VSGX traded down $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.71. 4,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,448. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $42.07 and a 12-month high of $63.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.66.

